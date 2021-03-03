KITCHENER -- Carolina Hurricanes player and Waterloo native Steven Lorentz has netted his first goal in the National Hockey League.

The forward scored during the second period of the team's game against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes also managed to survive an attempted comeback and came away with the 4-2 victory.

Lorentz got onto the team's active roster just over a month ago and has also recorded an assist.