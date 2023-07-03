Waterloo region under heat warning

Environment Canada has placed most of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province.

The weather agency says a multi-day heat event is expect to start Tuesday and stretch into Thursday.

Daily highs in the high 20s to low 30s are forecast with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s.

Areas in red are under a heat warning as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2023. (Environment Canada)

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in an alert. “Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Environment warns hot humid air can also affect air quality.

Air pollution in Kitchener is expected to rise back into the Air Quality Health Index’s ‘moderate risk’ zone Tuesday.

The hot humid conditions are forecast to begin to lift starting Wednesday night. Areas in the east will be the first to see an improvement.

A list of cooling centers in Waterloo region is available here.

Explore the map below for information on splash pads in Kitchener-Waterloo.