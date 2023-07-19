Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together

Jim McLeod (left), Carol Beaver (centre) and Jim Potts live in Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge. McLeod and Beaver are fighting to be reunited with their spouses. Potts' wife died in a separate long-term care home around 25 minutes away. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News) Jim McLeod (left), Carol Beaver (centre) and Jim Potts live in Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge. McLeod and Beaver are fighting to be reunited with their spouses. Potts' wife died in a separate long-term care home around 25 minutes away. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver