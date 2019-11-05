

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Drivers always need to be careful, but they may want to be extra vigilant at some intersections in the region.

The Waterloo Region Collision Report shows the places that see the most crashes, including the roundabout at Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road.

That roundabout is among the region's worst for collisions: in the past five years, it's seen 490 crashes, meaning it's one of the most dangerous in the area.

Forty-seven of those crashes resulted in serious injuries.

The Waterloo Region Collision Report shows that 2018 saw a total of 6,370 crashes. Of those, six were fatal.

These are the worst intersections for crashes in the region in the last five years:

Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road, Kitchener: 490 crashes in the past five years, $255,549 social cost Fairway Road at Wilson Avenue, Kitchener: 161 crashes in the past five years, $153,303 social cost Hespeler Road at Bishop Street, Cambridge: 118 crashes in the past five years, $113,288 social cost Hespeler Road at Maple Grove Road and Fischer Mills Road, Cambridge: 61 crashes in the past five years, $101,642 social cost Hespeler Road at Beaverdale Road and Queen Street, Cambridge: 250 crashes in the past five years, $94,046 social cost

Last year's total number of crashes was the highest since 2014, but the number of fatal crashes has decreased in that timeframe—the average over the past five years is eight fatal crashes per year.

Cyclist collisions, meanwhile, were way down in 2018, which saw 79 compared to the five-year average of 99.

The worst intersections for cyclist crashes last year were:

Hespeler Road at Munch and Isherwood Avenues, Cambridge: Eight crashes with cyclists in five years Hespeler Road at Bishop Street, Cambridge: Eight crashes with cyclists in five years Courtland Avenue and Siebert Avenue, Kitchener: Five crashes with cyclists in five years Hespeler Road at Avenue Road and Jaffray Street, Cambridge: Five crashes with cyclists in five years

Crashes involving pedestrians also slowed to 110, one less than the year that saw the lowest, 2014.

The worst offenders for pedestrian crashes in 2018 are as follows:

University Avenue and Albert Street, Waterloo: Nine crashes with pedestrians in five years Ainslie Street at Main Street, Cambridge: Eight crashes with pedestrians in five years King Street at Bishop Street, Cambridge: Seven crashes with pedestrians in five years Erb Street at Erbsville Road and Ira Needles Boulevard, Waterloo: Nine crashes with pedestrians in five years

According to the report, the worst time for a crash was on a November Friday at 5 p.m.

For the fifth year in a row, the most common crash was a rear-end, and the most-frequently recorded improper driving action was following too closely.

-- With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stephanie Villella

This is a corrected story. A previous version indicated that Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road saw 490 crashes in 2018. In fact, there were 490 crashes in the last five years at that roundabout.