It’s not an accolade you want, but we’ve got it: a Kitchener road has been rated as one of the worst in the region.

That’s according to the results of CAA’s Worst Roads campaign.

King Street East was selected as the third-worst in Western Ontario, a span that incudes Brant, Huron, Middlesex, Norfolk, Oxford, Perth County and Waterloo Region, among others.

It was topped by two others: Wharncliffe Road South in London and Radical Road in Port Dover.

Placing in fourth and fifth were Quaker Street in Norwich and Wonderland Road in London, respectively.

In recent years, Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge had been a heavy hitter, ranking as the worst road in the western region in 2016, but this year it didn’t crack the worst five.

The top 10 across the entire province ranked as follows: