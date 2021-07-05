WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo is partnering with Bruce Power to bring a 'Hockey Hub' mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the area, adding 20,000 appointments for first and second doses this week.

In the Hockey Hub model, clients sit in one place and vaccinators and administrators come to them, as opposed to the client moving from one spot to another.

“We are excited to partner with Bruce Power and welcome the Hockey Hub model to the Region of Waterloo,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a release. “We are continuing to provide even more ways for residents in Waterloo Region to get vaccinated and the Hockey Hub model has proven to be an effective, efficient and convenient way to deliver vaccines.”

Waterloo Region's Hockey Hub clinic will be set up at Bingemans in the coming days and be fully operational by Thursday.

The Region says thousands more appointments will be available by the weekend, with booking information to be released soon.

All equipment and personnel for the Hockey Hub is being provided by Bruce Power.

The Hockey Hub vaccination clinic model was developed by the Grey Bruce Public Health unit in partnership with Bruce Power.

“We are all in this together and this is an example of how our province comes together in a very special way during challenging times,” James Scongack, Bruce Power’s executive vice president and co-chair of the Ontario Vaccination Support Council, said in a release.

As of Monday, more than 79 per cent of adults in Waterloo Region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 41 per cent of residents 18 and older are fully immunized.

“I am thrilled to be working with the Region of Waterloo and Bruce Power to bring the Hockey Hub model to the region so that thousands more residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris said in a release. “This innovative vaccination clinic has been extremely successful at getting shots into arms efficiently and will be crucial to further protecting our community from this virus.”