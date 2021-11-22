Waterloo Region launches dashboard to provide updates on affordable housing

KITCHENER -

The Region of Waterloo has launched a new online dashboard to keep the public updated on its affordable housing plan, called "Building Better Futures: 2,500 Homes in 5 Years."

It includes the number of occupied homes and those in development, as well as an interactive map and a list of locations.

As of Monday the dashboard showed 680 new homes, with an additional 619 homes in development. Of those, 179 are listed as supportive homes for those experiencing homelessness.

According to a release by the region, Building Better Futures "aspires to increase the number of new affordable homes created from an average of 50 each year to 500."

It also said the region will surpass this goal in the first year of the plan, with families and individuals moving into 61 of the 680 new homes in 2021.

"We believe everyone deserves a place to call home, and having a home in which you feel safe is vital to the wellbeing of our entire community," said Regional Chair Karen Redman in the release.

The region said the goal is to end chronic homelessness, make affordable housing more available to those who need it, create jobs in the community and improve the health, equity and wellbeing of individuals and communities.

The release also states that the number of new homes in development is part of a $20 million investment over two years, from the region as well as funding from the federal and provincial governments.