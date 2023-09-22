Waterloo Region group calling for bylaw to stop renovictions

More than a dozen people gathered outside of Kitchener City Hall on Friday afternoon to demand a regional renoviction bylaw.

A renoviction is when a landlord evicts a tenant to repair or make renovations to a unit.

The rally was organized by ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now) who just launched a new chapter in Waterloo Region.

“This is our big first campaign. We’re asking for a renoviction bylaw and landlord licensing because renovictions in Waterloo Region are outrageous. People are being displaced at a massive rate,” said Meg Ruttan, co-founder of ACORN’s Waterloo Region chapter.

The group said they are a tenants’ union and aim to fight for the rights of those who rent.

“It’s time people intervened and helped people in the community,” Ruttan said. “It’s an epidemic in the city right now.”

Ruttan said she hears about a new person being evicted due to renovations weekly.

“We are going to take our renoviction bylaw to city council,” said Ruttan.

The group said they plan to meet every month and in the hopes to raise awareness.