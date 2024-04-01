Waterloo Region drivers react to rising gas prices

Gas prices climbed by an average of three cents per litre overnight Sunday into Monday in Waterloo Region.

It was an expected jump at the pumps due to the federal government’s carbon tax hike.

Becky, a driver from Puslinch, was filling up her tank at a Kitchener Petro Canada on Monday afternoon. She couldn’t help but reminisce about simpler times.

“I remember driving to college and spending like $0.55 a litre,” Becky laughed.

Now, she said she spends about $600 or $700 a month on gas.

“We do a lot of travelling,” she admitted.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a non-profit organization, calls the carbon tax hike “tone deaf.”

“The carbon tax will cost the average Ontario family $627 more than they get back in rebates. And that's just the cost for this year. But the federal government plans on cranking up the carbon tax every single year,” said the federation’s federal director, Franco Terrazzano, in an interview with CTV Kitchener.

Some in Waterloo Region admitted to not knowing much about how exactly the carbon tax works – not a surprise to a Lori Turnbull, a political analyst.

“The linkages between the tax itself, the application of the tax, and the fact there is a rebate in the end, that miscommunication and the fact that it isn’t clear to a lot of people is one of the problems for the Liberals in terms of communication how this thing actually works,” she said.

A Kitchener driver shows his 10-year-old how to pump gas. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

The national average price of gas has increased by almost 10 cents per litre during the last month and remains seven cents higher than a year ago.

Some have made peace with the price you pay at the pumps.

“It's just the price of life. Groceries are going up. Gasoline is going up. Travel is going up,” said Bill, a Cambridge driver.

Rob, a Kitchener driver, was teaching his ten-year-old how to fill up. He hopes things are different when he’s an adult.

“Maybe by the time he gets old, there won't be any more gas,” Rob said.