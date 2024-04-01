Waterloo Region drivers react to rising gas prices
Gas prices climbed by an average of three cents per litre overnight Sunday into Monday in Waterloo Region.
It was an expected jump at the pumps due to the federal government’s carbon tax hike.
Becky, a driver from Puslinch, was filling up her tank at a Kitchener Petro Canada on Monday afternoon. She couldn’t help but reminisce about simpler times.
“I remember driving to college and spending like $0.55 a litre,” Becky laughed.
Now, she said she spends about $600 or $700 a month on gas.
“We do a lot of travelling,” she admitted.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a non-profit organization, calls the carbon tax hike “tone deaf.”
“The carbon tax will cost the average Ontario family $627 more than they get back in rebates. And that's just the cost for this year. But the federal government plans on cranking up the carbon tax every single year,” said the federation’s federal director, Franco Terrazzano, in an interview with CTV Kitchener.
Some in Waterloo Region admitted to not knowing much about how exactly the carbon tax works – not a surprise to a Lori Turnbull, a political analyst.
“The linkages between the tax itself, the application of the tax, and the fact there is a rebate in the end, that miscommunication and the fact that it isn’t clear to a lot of people is one of the problems for the Liberals in terms of communication how this thing actually works,” she said.
A Kitchener driver shows his 10-year-old how to pump gas. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
The national average price of gas has increased by almost 10 cents per litre during the last month and remains seven cents higher than a year ago.
Some have made peace with the price you pay at the pumps.
“It's just the price of life. Groceries are going up. Gasoline is going up. Travel is going up,” said Bill, a Cambridge driver.
Rob, a Kitchener driver, was teaching his ten-year-old how to fill up. He hopes things are different when he’s an adult.
“Maybe by the time he gets old, there won't be any more gas,” Rob said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
Canadian accused of using Tesla tech to start China-based company released on bail in U.S.
A Canadian entrepreneur in China accused of stealing battery manufacturing technology from Tesla has been released on bail in the United States.
FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office
The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday, but his motives were not immediately known.
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.