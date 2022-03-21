Waterloo Region COVID-19: Deaths, hospitalizations unchanged over weekend
The number of deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19 remained unchanged over the weekend in Waterloo Region.
According to Monday’s update, there are 12 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, including five in area ICUs.
The number of deaths remained unchanged as well, with 401 reported in Waterloo Region since the start of the pandemic.
Another 141 lab-confirmed cases were added in the region over the weekend, bringing the area’s total number of cases to 41,572 to date. Health officials have also reported 40,685 recoveries. There are 484 active cases listed in the region.
Active outbreaks in high-risk settings rose by one on Monday, now sitting at six. That includes three in congregate settings, two in long-term care/retirement homes and one at St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Ontario’s mask mandate ended on Monday, meaning masks are no longer mandatory in most indoor public settings.
Provincially, 551 people with COVID-19 in hospital. There are 181 people in Ontario’s ICUs.
Another 1,217 lab-confirmed cases were added in Ontario on Monday.
There were also four more deaths recorded in the province, but officials said three occurred in the last 30 days and one was from more than a month ago. To date, 12,336 people have died due to COVID-19 in the province.
With files from CTV Toronto
