Waterloo region and Woodstock police arrest four people, seize drugs, cash, and cars

Drugs and cash seized by Waterloo region and Woodstock police. (Waterloo Regional Police Service) Drugs and cash seized by Waterloo region and Woodstock police. (Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police

    Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.

    Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • Firefighters from France arrive in Quebec to help fight wildfires

    Dozens of firefighters from France have arrived in Quebec, where they'll join the fight against the more than 140 fires burning across the province. Quebec's forest fire prevention agency says the French firefighters are expected to head today to Roberval, in the province's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, for a briefing before they begin fighting fires.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver