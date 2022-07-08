Waterloo ranked third best small city in Ontario

A new ranking from Resonance Consultancy, has placed Waterloo as the third best Ontario city with a population under 200,000, and fifth in Canada.

According to a release, the rankings “quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for cities all over the world.”

“Our Best Cities rankings have been the global benchmark for measuring city performance since 2014, used by global governments and media like National Geographic and AFAR to evaluate the trajectory of the world’s urban centres both large and small,” said Chris Fair, Resonance President and CEO. “The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment.”

The rankings consider 32 factors, including places to live, work or visit, but also things like the number of “quality culinary experiences and museums, to employment, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.”

Best Small Cities this year:

1) Victoria, BC

2) Kelowna, BC

3) Kingston, ON

4) Niagara Falls, ON

5) Waterloo, ON

6) North Vancouver, BC

7) Burlington, ON

8) Guelph, ON

9) Fredericton, NB

10) Lethbridge, AB