Waterloo racquet club fire causes $1 million in damage

Damage is estimated at $1 million after flames broke out at the Greystone Racquet Club in Waterloo Friday morning.

The Waterloo Fire Department said crews were called to the scene near the corner of Northfield Drive and Parkside Drive around 5 a.m.

“There was flames visible when we arrived. We have three pumpers outside as well as our aerial. We knocked the fire down quite quickly,” Waterloo Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Sandy Van Solm said.

The damage is mostly in the front and middle of the building, along with extensive smoke damage throughout the club, Van Solm said.

As of 9 a.m. the flames appeared to be largely out but firefighters remain on scene.

"Currently we’re doing overhaul," Van Solm said.

Damage from the fire at the Greystone Racquet Club is estimated at $1 million. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

Van Solm said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called and will take over the investigation.

The Greystone Racquet Club opened in 2020, but the facility has been around for a long time. It was previously known as the Northfield Racquet Club and has been a staple in the community for many years.

More to come.

Crews attack a fire at the Greystone Racquet Club in Waterloo on Dec. 8, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)