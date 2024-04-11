KITCHENER
    • Waterloo nightclub closes

    A notice of lease termination is seen on the door of Erb & Culture nightclub at 24 King Street North, Waterloo on April 11, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV News) A notice of lease termination is seen on the door of Erb & Culture nightclub at 24 King Street North, Waterloo on April 11, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)
    A Waterloo nightclub has officially closed after a notice of lease termination was posted on the door.

    The notice at Erb & Culture on King Street North states the commercial tenancy has been terminated by the landlord.

    “It is in breach of the lease, for basic rent, additional rents rental arrears, past due incurrences, arrears instalments, applicable taxes, plus other expenses incurred,” the notice from April 10, 2024 reads.

    CTV News Kitchener tried to reach out to the nightclub’s owners, but the business’ phone line had been disconnected.

    A post was made on the Erb & Culture Instagram on Thursday stating, “We regret to inform you that Erb and Culture will be closed effective immediately into the foreseeable future. We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience caused and do hope to make it up to all of you. We are deeply appreciative of the memories and thousands of guests who joined us over the last five years.”

    The nightclub first opened its doors back in 2019.

    The location previously housed Beta Nightclub and a movie theatre.

