Waterloo neighbourhood takes part in accessible trick-or-treating
For about four years the Mary Allen neighbourhood in Waterloo has been taking part in an accessible Halloween campaign, allowing trick-or-treaters of all abilities to enjoy the night’s festivities.
The initiative, Treat Accessibly, has residents set up to hand out treats at the end the driveway so it’s easier to get to. It is also done around 5:30 p.m., before it gets too dark and crowded, to make it more comfortable for those with sensory issues.
Families of all abilities are allowed to take part in the accessible Halloween. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
Catherine Mellinger helped bring the initiative to the neighbourhood after seeing the need with her own kids.
“I work with a friend of mine that once they sign up their address, get imported into a Google map so they can also scan a QR code or get a link to the map. And then all of the houses that have signed up for accessible trick or treating are on that map,” she told CTV News.
An orange lawn sign is how you know a home is taking part.
An orange lawn sign is how you know a home is taking part in Treat Accessibly. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
An accessible Halloween means anyone from any community or ability is welcome.
“Folks with younger kiddos also felt like it became accessible to them because it just makes it [so that] you don't have to have a disability to be able to appreciate an accessible Halloween,” Mellinger said.
King Kong comes to Waterloo
Melissa Kuntz has a cousin who lives in the Mary Allen neighbourhood so she goes there with her 10-year-old son Kaiden, who has a rare undiagnosed condition.
In their family, they take Halloween very seriously.
This year Kaiden was dressed up as King Kong. Kuntz hand sewed his costume and incorporated his wheelchair into the look. They also made a mini-New York City that goes behind his wheelchair and includes a pint-sized Godzilla, King Kong’s ‘frenemy’, in the 2021 movie adaptation.Kaiden, 10, dressed up as King Kong on Halloween. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
Kuntz said Kaiden has some things in common with the eighth wonder of the world.
“I think that they're both really gentle souls and really kind souls with a fierce fight and courage,” Kuntz said.
Kaiden is non-verbal but his parents said they could tell he couldn’t wait to go trick-or-treating Thursday.
“I think he's very excited. I see smiles, and I see rocking which usually says 'I want to get going,’” Kuntz said.
An accessible Halloween is much better for Kaiden, according to his parents.
“We don't have to worry about navigating walkways in his wheelchair in the dark, or going up and down stairs to the front porch to get candy. We don't have to worry about it being very dark and loud and scary and overwhelming, and Kaiden gets really tired very early, so he can't stay up late enough to do regular trick-or-treating either,” Kuntz said.
Kaiden and his parents on Oct. 31, 2024. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
Treat Accessibly has been popping up in communities across the continent, to help families feel included during the special spooky night.
