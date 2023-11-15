KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man wanted for armed robbery considered ‘armed and dangerous’

    Charles “Chuck” Martin of Waterloo, Ont. in a photo provided by Hanover Police. Charles “Chuck” Martin of Waterloo, Ont. in a photo provided by Hanover Police.

    A Waterloo man is facing charges for an armed home invasion in Hanover, while another - who police say should be considered armed and dangerous - is still at large.

    On Oct. 15, three masked men entered a home on 11th Street, near 13th Avenue, with a gun and other weapons.

    The thieves stole “undisclosed items” before fleeing the scene in a white SUV driven by a fourth person.

    Police said in a media release that one of the victims chased the SUV but “came under fire when the suspects shot from their fleeing vehicle to aid in their escape.”

    No injuries were reported.

    Search warrants were then executed in Waterloo, Guelph and Grey Highlands.

    Joshua Perovic, a 34-year-old from Waterloo, was arrested. He’s facing the following 12 charges:

    • Robbery using a firearm
    • Break and enter to commit a robbery
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Disguise with intent
    • Discharge of a firearm with intent
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Forcible confinement
    • Participation in a criminal organization
    • Failing to comply with a release order
    • Three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order

    A warrant has also been issued for Charles “Chuck” Martin, 42, from Waterloo.

    Hanover Police said he’s considered armed and dangerous.

    Martin “should not be approached in any circumstances,” they added in the release.

    Police are also warning those who know him not to help him in any way as they could face criminal charges.

    Martin is facing the same charges as Perovic.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call Hanover Police at 519-364-2411.

    They continue to investigate the robbery and are anticipating further arrests.

