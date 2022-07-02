Waterloo man arrested for setting off fireworks on the road
A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after setting off fireworks on a Waterloo road.
Waterloo regional police said an officer was in the area of King Street North and Spring Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
That's when they saw the man setting off fireworks on the road near pedestrians, businesses and vehicles.
He's been charged with mischief under $5,000, common nuisance – endangering life, criminal negligence and breach of duty related to explosives.
The man is set to appear in court on August 22.
