Waterloo man arrested for setting off fireworks on the road

A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after setting off fireworks on a Waterloo road.

Waterloo regional police said an officer was in the area of King Street North and Spring Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

That's when they saw the man setting off fireworks on the road near pedestrians, businesses and vehicles.

He's been charged with mischief under $5,000, common nuisance – endangering life, criminal negligence and breach of duty related to explosives.

The man is set to appear in court on August 22.