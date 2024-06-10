Waterloo hosts Stanley Cup viewing party for Game 2

Monday night was Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals and the City of Waterloo decided to throw a viewing party.

The game was broadcast live on the big screen at Waterloo Public Square.

Hockey fans got comfortable in colourful lawn chairs as they watched the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers battle it out on the big screen.

No word from the city if they'll be hosting another outdoor viewing party for Game 3.

Some local players are vying for their first Stanley Cup win. Steven Lorentz, who was born in Kitchener but grew up in Waterloo, is playing with the Florida Panthers. His teammate, Brandon Montour, also has a big following in his hometown of Six Nations of the Grand River. Burford’s own Adam Henrique, meanwhile, is playing for the Edmonton Oilers.