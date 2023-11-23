KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo crash sends one to hospital

    A pickup truck and a car, both with damage, at the scene of the crash. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) A pickup truck and a car, both with damage, at the scene of the crash. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

    One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided on Columbia Street East in Waterloo Wednesday.

    Waterloo regional police say emergency crews responded around 9 p.m.

    Columbia Street was closed from Hazel Street to Holly Street while officers investigated.

    Police say one person was transported to hospital with unspecified injuries.

