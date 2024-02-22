KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo crash causes road closure

    Two damaged vehicles are pictured at the scene of a crash on University Avenue East in Waterloo on Feb. 22, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Two damaged vehicles are pictured at the scene of a crash on University Avenue East in Waterloo on Feb. 22, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    The northbound on-ramps to Highway 85 were closed at University Avenue in Waterloo Thursday morning after a crash.

    The westbound lanes of University Avenue East over the bridge were also blocked off.

    As of 10:15 a.m., a damaged sedan and a pickup truck were visible at the scene and a police drone was surveying the area.

    There’s no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

