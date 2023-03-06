Waterloo councillors get first look at four proposed high-rise towers

An artist rendering of the proposal at 143 Columbia Street W. (Youtube/PG Design Studio) An artist rendering of the proposal at 143 Columbia Street W. (Youtube/PG Design Studio)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver