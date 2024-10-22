Waterloo clinic offers psychotherapy using ketamine therapy
A Waterloo clinic is treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety with ketamine treatments, a drug traditionally used as an anesthetic in medical or veterinary surgery.
Jules Fitzsimmons recently went through the program at Field Trip Health for PTSD, anxiety and depression. She said she suffered for years after the traumatic deaths of her family members.
“Those ketamine treatments literally saved my life,” Fitzsimmons told CTV News.
She said she tried other therapies, with no luck, before trying ketamine treatments.
“A friend of mine whose partner works with RCMP officers with PTSD, they suggested that I give this a try,” Fitzsimmons said.
Health Canada has authorized ketamine’s use for the treatment of limited medical conditions.
“Ketamine is an amazing drug that focuses on certain neuroreceptors in the brain and it kind of resets your brain,” said Rosalie Shorney, a clinic manager at Filed Trip Health. “It helps build new pathways and makes your brain more fertile for change.”
Eight clinics across Canada currently offer the drug treatment.
Ian Ruberry, Field Trip Health’s CEO, said the results speak for themselves.
“Ketamine shows response rates of 70 per cent in treatment-resistant patients for depression. It’s safe and effective when used in a controlled environment and when you combine it with psychotherapy, ketamine effects become more enduring and more profound,” he explained.
In some cases, patients feel like it’s helped them regain control of their lives.
“It was just wild to me that releasing that trauma and it’s still there, those images will never go away,” Fitzsimmons said. “But I feel like it’s pushed to the side now and I’m living my life again.”
The program is not covered by OHIP and costs around $1,000 a session. Most clients require around six sessions, according to staff at Field Trip Health.
“This is a pretty intensive project or program,” said Ruberry. “It’s a 16 and a half hours of therapy over three weeks, as opposed to a regular, you know, maybe three or six.”
The clinic is the first of its kind in Waterloo and has been offering ketamine treatments since Oct. 9.
“What it’s given to me, I would have paid triple knowing how I feel right now, and the results I’ve had,” Fitzsimmons said.
More info can be found here.
Health Canada said ketamine clinical trials are underway to learn more about the drug’s safety and effectiveness. Changes to the treatment are possible if new health risks are identified.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.
Cooldown expected across Canada before above-seasonal temperatures return
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
Kevin Vickers says 'not a day that goes by' he doesn't think about Parliament Hill shooting
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
No Canadians in Cuba have requested consular assistance, Global Affairs says
None of the more than 1,600 Canadians currently registered in Cuba have requested consular assistance in returning to Canada, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.