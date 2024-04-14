Waterloo Catholic women's league celebrates 100th anniversary

A special Waterloo group is celebrating a century in the community.

The St. Louis Parish Catholic Women's League Council marked its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a special service, luncheon, and over 150 people in attendance.

"We found the minutes of the first meeting recorded in a little notebook, and now we're on Facebook and Instagram," said council president Donna Herbstreit. "We've come a long way."

Several displays detailing the history of the parish and the council were on display, as well as a handwritten thank you letter to them from Mother Theresa.

"Back in 1986, we had a fundraiser and we sent money to her missions," said Herbstreit. "We support missions from all over the world as well."

A signed letter from Mother Theresa at the St. Louis Parish Catholic Women’s League Council 100th anniversary celebration on April 14, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

The council formed back in 1924 and started by supplying items to St. Mary's Hospital. Today, the 105 ladies, ranging from ages 23-95, continue to contribute to causes around the area.

"They started meeting the first Wednesday of every month and we still meet the first Wednesday of every month, 100 years later," said council treasurer Patty Padgett. "I just think it's amazing that we still have over 100 members."