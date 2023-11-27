KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo Catholic District School Board elects new chair and vice-chair

    Waterloo Catholic District School Board meeting on Nov. 7, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo Catholic District School Board meeting on Nov. 7, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    More change at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

    On Monday, the Board of Trustees elected a new chair and vice-chair.

    Robert Sikora, who represents Cambridge-North Dumfries, was chosen as chair, while Linda Cuff, for Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich, will take on the role of vice-chair.

    The school board has seen a lot of change in the last year.

    Former Kitchener-Wilmot trustee Wendy Ashby resigned in May over some controversial social media posts. She was replaced by Julie Molenaar, the runner-up in the 2022 election, who then resigned in October citing “personal circumstances.”

    Sally Fuentes, who represented Waterloo-Woolwich-Wellesley, also resigned in September for family-related reasons.

    The Board of Trustees for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board is now as follows:

    Cambridge-North Dumfries

    • David Guerin
    • Marisa Phillips
    • Robert Sikora (new chair)

    Kitchener-Wilmot

    • Kathy Doherty-Masters (former vice-chair)
    • Winston Francis
    • Renee Kraft
    • Tracey Weiler (former chair)

    Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich

    • Linda Cuff (new vice-chair)
    • Conrad Stanley

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News