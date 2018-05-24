

CTV Kitchener





Two big names in Canadian music will spend the country’s 151st birthday in Waterloo.

Sloan and Fred Penner have been announced as featured performers for this year’s celebration at Columbia Lake.

Penner will perform for children in the afternoon, while Sloan will be the final act to take the stage before Waterloo Region’s largest fireworks display begins.

Other activities on offer at the event will include dance performances, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The event is organized by the University of Waterloo.