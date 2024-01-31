Waterloo airport's passenger traffic up more than 18% in 2023, region says
The Region of Waterloo International Airport is calling 2023 another record-breaking year, with an 18.39 per cent boost in passenger traffic.
In total, the region says 445,312 flyers travelled through YFK last year.
Flair Airlines, Sunwing and WestJet currently operate out of the Breslau airport with stops in Calgary, Cancun, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Vancouver and Varadero.
The airport said flights to Abbotsford, Charlottetown, Deer Lake, Halifax, Edmonton, St. Johns and Winnipeg will resume this summer.
“It is wonderful to see more residents using our airport to explore destinations and connect with family and friends,” regional chair Karen Redman said in a media release Wednesday. “This increased growth reinforces our work on the 20 Year Airport Master Plan which guides development at YKF. The airport is a key piece of infrastructure and an economic driver for Waterloo Region.”
The airport also continues to grow.
Phase two of the expansion project, completed in 2023, included a reconfiguration of the terminal, inclusion of self-service kiosks and improved check-in capabilities. A third security line has also been added to speed up screening, as well as a new baggage system, self-service baggage drop and expanded baggage sorting area.
The third phase, currently underway, includes relocating Airport Administration and moving the second-floor terminal offices to create space for the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA).
The goal of the expansion project is to increase the amount of passenger traffic from 445,312 in 2023 to almost one million in the future.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Possible sanctions beyond case for hockey players facing 2018 sex assault charges
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
DEVELOPING James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
WATCH Arizona girl escapes alleged kidnapping on her walk to school
Security cameras captured what police say was an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old while she walked to school in Arizona.
Man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia home and posting gruesome video online
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia posted a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head and railing against the government, authorities said Wednesday.
Newfoundland shipwreck recovery posing a challenge to residents
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
Pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangles' over Canada in air traffic control audio
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
London
-
Five hockey players facing criminal charges in connection to alleged sexual assault
The fallout continues to surround the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal, which has several prominent National Hockey League players facing criminal charges.
-
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
'Days of sunshine' in store for London, Ont.
Londoners will just have to make it through one more cloudy day before enjoying a long stretch of sunshine.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex school boards consider keeping kids home for solar eclipse day
For many people across southwestern Ontario, April 8 will be an opportunity to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event — a total solar eclipse.
-
'This is not something that we want to do': MADD installs signs in memory of Windsorite killed by drunk driver
The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) signs in memory of Ken McEldowney are a first for the City of Windsor.
-
Video shows truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall, police seek suspects
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released video of a truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall during a break-in at a jewelry store and are seeking two suspects.
Barrie
-
Driver, 17, speeding more than 100km/h over limit wanted to 'see what it could do'
Police say an officer on patrol pulled over a 17-year-old driver clocked speeding more than 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in King Township.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Suspended Wasaga Beach physician Dr. James McInnis to lose his licence after sexual abuse finding
Dr. James McInnis, a former Angus and Wasaga Beach family doctor, will lose his licence after he was found to have sexually abused a patient and his nurse by The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT).
Northern Ontario
-
Truck similar to missing Sudbury politician's vehicle last seen heading to Lively
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Cochrane mayor sanctioned by town council, despite protests of innocence
Town council in Cochrane voted this week that Mayor Peter Politis should go without pay for three months for harassing and bullying two staff members.
Ottawa
-
'I'm appalled': Shoppers react to grocery price increases on the horizon
The cost of groceries in Canada is reaching a tipping point, forcing many across the country to change their shopping habits or their diets.
-
OPP charge 5 people with murder in death of Quinte West teen
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
-
Town of Renfrew mayor vows not to resign after vote of non-confidence against him
Town of Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney is vowing to stay in the job after the town council voted in favour of a motion of non-confidence against him.
Toronto
-
Chow to trim tax hike to 9.5 per cent in Toronto budget set to be unveiled Thursday
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to unveil a budget Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
-
Mississauga man attacked by coyote while walking his dog
A Mississauga man is warning people about coyotes following an attack while he was out walking his dog.
Montreal
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
-
Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
-
Ottawa injects an additional $100 million for asylum seekers in Quebec
The Trudeau government is injecting an additional $100 million for Quebec in a program to house asylum seekers.
Atlantic
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
-
Canadian grocers could be ready to increase prices
Canadian grocers are about to come out of their annual three-month price freeze on thousands of items.
-
'My mom is not a number': N.B. woman bumped down nursing home waitlist by hospital critical state protocol
A New Brunswick woman was bumped down the nursing home waitlist due to hospital critical state protocol.
Winnipeg
-
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
Calgary
-
-
Calgary senior fighting for travel reimbursement after breast cancer diagnosis
A Calgary senior is trying to get her money back after booking a trip she won't be able to take due to a cancer diagnosis
-
Calgary playwright Arun Lakra brings crime thriller to Vertigo stage with Heist
A conversation with Calgary playwright and opthamologist Dr. Arun Lakra about his new crime thriller Heist.
Edmonton
-
-
Opposition calls for private electricity system report to Alberta minister to be made public
Alberta's Official Opposition is calling on the provincial government to be more transparent when it comes to the future of electricity generation and supply.
-
Drought conditions spark government action, raise questions over wildfire response
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
Vancouver
-
Regulator searches home of B.C. 'childbirth activist' with history of unauthorized midwifery
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is investigating reports that a self-described "childbirth activist" from Vancouver Island has been offering unauthorized midwifery services, in violation of a decades-old court order.
-
Car crash sends 5 to hospital in Maple Ridge
A "serious collision" in Maple Ridge sent five people to hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Fraudulent misrepresentations' led B.C. couple to make private loan, court rules
A B.C. couple has been awarded nearly $200,000 after a judge found they were induced to make a private loan through the "fraudulent misrepresentations" of both the loan's recipients and a mortgage broker.