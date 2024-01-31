Waterloo airport's passenger traffic up more than 18% in 2023, region says

The Region of Waterloo International Airport is calling 2023 another record-breaking year, with an 18.39 per cent boost in passenger traffic.

In total, the region says 445,312 flyers travelled through YFK last year.

Flair Airlines, Sunwing and WestJet currently operate out of the Breslau airport with stops in Calgary, Cancun, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Vancouver and Varadero.

The airport said flights to Abbotsford, Charlottetown, Deer Lake, Halifax, Edmonton, St. Johns and Winnipeg will resume this summer.

“It is wonderful to see more residents using our airport to explore destinations and connect with family and friends,” regional chair Karen Redman said in a media release Wednesday. “This increased growth reinforces our work on the 20 Year Airport Master Plan which guides development at YKF. The airport is a key piece of infrastructure and an economic driver for Waterloo Region.”

The airport also continues to grow.

Phase two of the expansion project, completed in 2023, included a reconfiguration of the terminal, inclusion of self-service kiosks and improved check-in capabilities. A third security line has also been added to speed up screening, as well as a new baggage system, self-service baggage drop and expanded baggage sorting area.

The third phase, currently underway, includes relocating Airport Administration and moving the second-floor terminal offices to create space for the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA).

The goal of the expansion project is to increase the amount of passenger traffic from 445,312 in 2023 to almost one million in the future.