Featured
Water main break near University of Guelph under repair
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:22AM EDT
Westbound lanes on College Avenue West in Guelph have been closed off as city staff fixes a water main break.
The city says they anticipate no health risks from the early-morning break that happened near the Borden Street intersection on Thursday.
Water service for the University of Guelph and local businesses has not been disrupted.
Roughly 15 homes on the north side of College Ave. are expected to be affected during the repair.
Local and emergency traffic will be maintained as the stretch of road from Borden Street to Caledonia Street is closed off.
Repairs are expected to be completed within the day.
Morning early #Guelph risers, we've got a water main break on College Ave just south of Gordon Street. Traffic is closed for west bound lanes on College Avenue from Borden Street to Caledonia Street. Crews are on site, and we'll keep you posted as we work to get this repaired. pic.twitter.com/LGGFntt30b— City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) October 24, 2019