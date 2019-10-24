

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Westbound lanes on College Avenue West in Guelph have been closed off as city staff fixes a water main break.

The city says they anticipate no health risks from the early-morning break that happened near the Borden Street intersection on Thursday.

Water service for the University of Guelph and local businesses has not been disrupted.

Roughly 15 homes on the north side of College Ave. are expected to be affected during the repair.

Local and emergency traffic will be maintained as the stretch of road from Borden Street to Caledonia Street is closed off.

Repairs are expected to be completed within the day.