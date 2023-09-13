WATCH: Suspects use hammer to smash through door of Guelph store, steal $10,000 in electronics

A Guelph electronics store is picking up the pieces after thieves smashed through their door and took off with at least $10,000 in product.

Police say four men arrived at Neutron Electronics Ltd. on Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. One of them used a hammer to smash the glass door. Three men entered the business while the fourth acted as a lookout.

Surveillance video shows the men grabbing armfuls of electronics inside the store. It happened just before the business was set to open for the day.

"I was five minutes out from being there," said Todd Shaver, the company's president and owner. "I kind of wished I was here, but now I'm probably happier that I was not here."

Police say the suspects are described as four brown-skinned men in their 20s. Three were 5’9” to 6’ tall with larger builds and the fourth was shorter and had a slim build.

They arrived in a white BMW sedan and a black Ford F150 pick-up.

"They took a vast amount of my Fluke Multimeters, they took all of my flashlights on the end aisle," said Shaver, pointing at some of the items taken. "We're selling more so electronic components. More so for industry, the factories – batteries, test equipment."

Surveillance video shows suspects grabbing electronics inside the store. (Facebook/Neutron Electronics Ltd.)

Since he began tallying up the products that were stolen, he says he may be dealing with closer to $15,000 in losses.

The company has been around since 1975 and only had one other break-in more than 25 years ago.

"So two times in 48 years isn't too bad I guess," said Shaver.

The smashed front door has been replaced, but Shaver isn't convinced it will be enough to keep thieves from returning.