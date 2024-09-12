KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted Guelph man arrested by OPP

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo
    A Guelph man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

    Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad went to a Waterloo Avenue address and found a man wanted on assault with a weapon charges.

    During the arrest, officers said they found a spring-loaded knife in his pocket.

    The man was arrested and turned over to the Guelph Police Service.

    A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with carrying a concerned weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order and two counts of breaching probation.

