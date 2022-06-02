Voters head to the polls in southwestern Ontario

Ontario’s political parties have made their pitches and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots and decide who will form the next provincial government.

Polls opened at 9 a.m. Thursday and will close at 9 p.m.

Voters at one polling station in Kitchener-Centre told CTV News it’s been a smooth morning and they were able to get in and out in minutes.

That comes as a relief after the last federal election where some voters had to stand in long lines.

Elections Ontario said they’ve worked to speed up the process by eliminating the need for electors to line up at a specific station to get their ballot.

“In the past you’ve been lining up with eight people and there’s the line next to you that has nobody in it,” said Jo Langham with Elections Ontario. “This time we have a bank teller model so you will be going to the first available poll official. So we really do think it will be fast and easy.”

At the Stratford Rotary Complex, some were told voting was temporarily delayed due to technical issues.

However Elections Ontario said that was not the case.

"There are no technical issues at the polls that are impacting the voting process," they said in an email to CTV News. "All polls are open, and we continue to process electors."

Elections Ontario added that some polls were opened late, but have not yet provided a reason.

In an earlier email to CTV News they said: “There have been some last-minute voting location changes which is why we are encouraging electors to enter their postal code into the voter information service on elections.on.ca, check the Elections Ontario app or call 1-888-668-8683 before they head out to the polls."

MORE: Have COVID symptoms or lost your voter card? How to cast your ballot in today's provincial election

Some voters told CTV News that they knew which candidate they were going to pick, while others were making a last minute decision.

“I didn’t make up my mind until this morning,” said one voter.

“I usually vote by party rather than the candidate,” explained another. “I usually just stick with my usual.”

“I get the sense, and there seems to be a wide consensus, that this [election] has been one collective shrug,” said Andrea Perrella, an associate professor of political science at Wilfrid Laurier University. “There’s not been a whole lot of enthusiasm, neither in terms of positive energy where people would want to see someone in office, nor negative rage… like, a collective shrug. It may reflect the fact that we’re tired, burnt out from the last couple years or so. This election has not turned out to be very, very exciting.”

In 2018, voters in Waterloo region elected three Progressive Conservative and two New Democratic Party MPPs. Two of those PC seats were won by pretty tight margins.

Perrella told CTV News which ridings he’ll be keeping an eye on Thursday.

“The local ridings are very interesting. All of the seats in the Region of Waterloo are worth keeping an eye on. All of them. Cambridge is interesting because [Belinda] Karahalios is running again, but not as a PC candidate. So she’s the incumbent, but with the New Blue Party, and I’m wondering how many of the 2018 voters will follow her to the New Blue. I still think the PCs have a good chance of winning in Cambridge, that’s one riding to watch. Kitchener-Centre as well. Kitchener-Conestoga is interesting because in 2018 the margin was extremely tight, like 686 from [Progressive Conservative candidate] Mike Harris. We’ll see if that margin grows, assuming that some of the NDP votes will bleed back into the Liberals.”