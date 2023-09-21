Kitchener

    • Vintage gumball machine stolen in Guelph break-in

    A gumball machines appears in a stock photo. (Pexels/Garrett Johnson) A gumball machines appears in a stock photo. (Pexels/Garrett Johnson)

    Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Guelph business and stole a vintage gumball machine full of expired candy.

    Guelph police say officers were called to the business on Woolwich Street near Woodlawn Road on Tuesday morning after staff arrived to find a glass door smashed.

    Police say the only thing taken was a vintage gumball machine, loaded with jellybeans and gumballs that had not been replenished in four years.

    The suspect was male and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans and black shoes which appeared to have a yellow stripe up the back.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking

    The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News