Vintage Fest gives St. Jacobs market goers a blast from the past

KW Famous and the St Jacobs Market District are hoping to attract the next generation of market goers.

Vintage Fest has rolled into town for the weekend and is giving shoppers a chance to browse 50 retro pop up shops outside Market Road Antiques.

The festival features food trucks, stilt walkers, and musical acts highlighting local buskers.

"The region has done so much in approaching climate change, and we have Reep Green Solutions here today as our charity of choice," said Samantha Staresincic, head of operations for KW Famous. "We just want everybody to start thinking about tourism in the same way, because it's great for economic development, but also how can we do that while still thinking about climate and the future and reusing products?"

The festival continues until Monday and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.