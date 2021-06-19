KITCHENER -- A vigil in Kitchener was just one of many across the country being held Friday night to push back against anti-Muslim hate.

Dozens gathered around the clock tower in Victoria Park to remember the Afzaal family, following the death of four members in London, Ont. in what police call a targeted attack due to their Muslim faith.

Nathanial Veltman, 20, has been charged with terror-related charges and accused of killing four people.

The Muslim Association of Canada is describing the vigils across the country on Friday a national call for action against Islamophobia.

Speakers at the Victoria Park vigil called on all levels of government and law enforcement to take action.

"As communities, we need to come together and meet with our elected officials and law enforcement leaders in taking serious action to see how we can remove any serious threats or any other forms of outdate laws, priorities, or funding that could be promoting hate," said vigil attendee Thada Al-Shurafa.

Organizers are also calling for legislation like Bill 21 in Quebec, which forbids public employees from wearing any religious symbols at work, to be repealed.

Those attending the vigil in Victoria Park Friday evening were encouraged to observed public health guidelines.