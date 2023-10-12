Kitchener

    • Video shows suspects grabbing electronics during Conestoga Mall theft

    Waterloo regional police have released footage of a significant theft at Conestoga Mall on Tuesday as they continue to search for the eight suspects involved.

    The video, which appears to be from the store’s security camera, shows eight people walk into the nearly empty business and begin to rip phones from the display tables.

    After emptying two out of three tables visible in the frame, the group hurriedly leaves the store. One person grabs a tablet on the way out.

    Speaking to CTV News the day after the theft on Wednesday, police said they’re pointedly not calling this a robbery.

    "In order for an incident to be classified as a robbery there has to be some element of violence or weapons involved. The incident that occurred last night at the Conestoga Mall -- essentially eight male suspects entered the business and stole merchandise and left the store. There were no reported incidents of physical injuries and there were no weapons seen at the time of the incident," Const. Brad Hickey said.

    This is the second theft near the mall in under a week.

    Last Wednesday, police arrested two teens in connection to an alleged armed carjacking in the parking lot.

    In February, there was an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the mall.

