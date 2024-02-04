KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Video shows man stealing charity donation box

    Video released by police shows a man stealing a charity donation box at a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest. (OPP West Region/X) Video released by police shows a man stealing a charity donation box at a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest. (OPP West Region/X)
    Police are looking for a man who was caught on a camera taking a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest.

    In a tweet, OPP said the theft happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

    They’re asking anyone who can identify the man to contact them.

