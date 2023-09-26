Kitchener

    • Victim robbed at gunpoint while walking on a Cambridge trail: WRPS

    A stock photo of a person walking. (Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto) A stock photo of a person walking. (Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say a victim was robbed at gunpoint while walking on the Moffat Creek Trail in Cambridge.

    Police responded to the area of Elgin Street South and Champlain Boulevard for a report of a robbery on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m.

    Police said the victim reported that they were robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male and had their personal property taken.

    There were no physical injuries reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS. 

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign

    Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News