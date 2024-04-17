KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Victim pushed off scooter and robbed in Waterloo

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects after a victim said they were pushed off an electric scooter and robbed.

    Police say it happened on Tuesday around 8:50 p.m. in the Weber Street South and Erb Street East area of Waterloo.

    The victim said they were approached by two males and forced off the scooter before the suspects took off with it.

    The victim later found the scooter nearby.

