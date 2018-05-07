

CTV Kitchener





Police have identified the 19-year-old man killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash.

Woodstock Police say Lucas Downing, an Innerkip resident, died in the collision at Oxford Road 4 and Township Road 3.

He was driving one of the cars involved in the crash. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other car was not hurt.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.