Vehicle shot by BB gun in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a vehicle shot with a BB gun in the Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue area of Kitchener.
Officers were called to the neighbourhood on Friday around 12:30 p.m.
No one was hurt during the incident, but the vehicle was damaged.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police.
