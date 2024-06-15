KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Vehicle shot by BB gun in Kitchener: police

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a vehicle shot with a BB gun in the Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue area of Kitchener.

    Officers were called to the neighbourhood on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

    No one was hurt during the incident, but the vehicle was damaged.

    Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News