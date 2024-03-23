Vehicle drives into river, investigation ongoing

Waterloo regional police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

At around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision on Bridge Street West near Lancaster Street West.

Police say the driver was travelling on Bridge Street West and left the roadway, went down an embankment, and then drove into a river.

The driver and a passenger were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for approximately four hours for the collision investigation and retrieval of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.