

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle ended up inside a Kitchener storefront Saturday evening after crashing through the window.

The incident occurred on Fairway Road South, between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive just before 7 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police say the driver went to park the car and ended up crashing through the glass storefront.

Fire fighters knocked out the remaining glass window so a tow truck was able to pull the vehicle out.

An employee suffered minor injuries from flying glass. The driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. There was no word on any charges.