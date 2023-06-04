Vehicle crashes into Kitchener business

First responders are on scene in Kitchener after a car drove over the sidewalk and collided with a business.

On Sunday afternoon, an SUV could been seen on the sidewalk outside Sam’s Shawarma & Grill on Belmont Avenue.

One of the front windows on the business was broken.

The vehicle appears to have driven over a small tree planted on the sidewalk, which can be seen bent under the car.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.