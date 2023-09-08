UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charges

The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing federal terrorism charges.

The new charges are in addition to 11 other charges he’s already facing.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in court via video on Friday morning.

He has been in police custody since June 28, when he allegedly stabbed two students and a teacher during a gender studies class.

Police have called it a hate-motivated attack, saying Villalba-Aleman planned and targeted the class based on gender expression and gender identity.

Villalba-Aleman was previously charged with several offences, including three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was also charged with mischief under $5,000 for a ripped Pride flag.

On Aug. 24, police added an additional charge of attempt to commit murder.

Villalba-Aleman is scheduled to appear again in court in person on Sept. 15. The topic of his bail was not brought up on Friday, so he will remain in custody.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman is seen in this undated photo from social media. (LinkedIn/Geovanny Villalba)

TERRORISM CHARGE

The specifics of the new federal terrorism charges were not discussed in court.

However, Canada's criminal code defines terrorism as an act that is committed “for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause with the intention of intimidating the public.”

"These latest charges highlight the seriousness and gravity of this incident -- a senseless, horrific act of hate that was both planned and targeted," said WRPS Chief Mark Crowell in an email to CTV. "Such acts of violence are unacceptable."

Police have not indicated if they believe Villalba-Aleman was acting of his own accord, or whether he was associated with an organization or group.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside the university's Hagey Hall, with one person was taken into custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

ATTACK AT UW

Villalba-Aleman is an international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo.

On June 28, witnesses said he walked into the gender studies classroom, asked the professor a question and then pulled two knives out of a backpack.

Three people were stabbed during the attack. One was the 38-year-old professor, as well as a 20-year-old student and 19-year-old student. All of them had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen at the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Canadian universities and colleges should be reassessing their security measures after a professor and two students were stabbed in a classroom west of Toronto in an attack police say was motivated by hate, a free speech expert says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

SCHOOLS TAKE ACTION

A growing number of universities have changed their security measures in the wake of the attack.

The University of Waterloo, University of Guelph and Western University are just a few of the schools that will no longer make room locations, course details and instructor names publically accessible.

A community event takes place outside Hagey Hall to focus on supporting one another and making everyone feel safe in Waterloo, Ontario on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne)