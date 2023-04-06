'Unprecedented collaboration' will help with plan to end chronic homelessness: Regional staff
The Region of Waterloo is hoping community engagement this summer will help create a plan to end chronic homelessness.
Engagement activities such as interviews, street team outreach and surveys will take place in the summer, according to a media release sent by the region on Thursday.
The region’s commissioner of community services said staff is taking a “different approach” for the development of this plan.
“This will be a plan created in the community, by the community, for the community,” said Region of Waterloo Commissioner Peter Sweeney.
Adding: “It will require unprecedented collaboration. For the first time, the plan will not only be based on research, best practices and widespread community engagement, but also will be co-created by those with lived expertise, service providers and community partners. There is a seat at the table for anyone who wants to be involved in finding solutions to ending chronic homelessness in Waterloo Region.”
The region estimates that more than 1,000 individuals are currently experiencing homelessness, calling the number unprecedented.
“Of these individuals, more than 500 are experiencing chronic homelessness or homelessness that lasts for more than six months,” the release said.
Staff were directed to create a plan to end chronic homelessness in the summer of 2022, around the same time the region’s first-ever hybrid shelter was approved.
“Those experiencing chronic homelessness often have needs that are more complex. The plan will outline the strategies and resources needed. It will examine gaps in the current system, barriers to access, root causes and will seek creative solutions to decades-long challenges,” said the release.
Regional staff are expected to work in collaboration with Overlap Associates and the Social Development Centre Waterloo Region (SDCWR) on the project. Overlap oversees “broad-based community engagement,” and the SDCWR will help to facilitate engagement with those who have experienced homelessness.
"Working with people who lived through the trauma and loss of homelessness and poverty is central to any solution that impacts their lives,” said Aleksandra Petrovic, the executive director at the SDCWR. “The Social Development Centre's contribution will focus on hands-on work on potential solutions together with lived experts, the region and the community."
The region said the community engagement approach will not be confirmed until late April. Updates to the project will be posted on the Engage WR page.
An update Is expected to go to council in Sept. 2023 with a final report expected in late 2023.
