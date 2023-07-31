University of Waterloo ranked 22nd on list of world's top computer science schools

The University of Waterloo (UW) is among the top 25 institutions in the world to study computer science at, according to a new list.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British company that releases regular rankings of universities around the globe, placed UW 22nd on its 2023 list of the best schools for computer science and information systems.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranked first, while two other Canadian schools cracked the top 25. The University of Toronto and University of British Columbia placed 10th and 21st respectively.

QUALITY AND QUANTITY

Meanwhile, the Waterloo Economic Development Corporation says recruiters should also look at the number of students enrolled in a particular university – a metric that places University of Waterloo on top.

“[The QS University Rankings] might tell you which graduates your recruitment team should covet. But it doesn’t give any indication of the quantity of graduates they’d be competing for,” the Waterloo Economic Development Corporation said in a blog post. “Sure, the top schools produce great talent, but when they’re ready to hit the job market, will they even be available?”

Among the top 25 schools, University of Waterloo has the most students enrolled in computer science and computer engineering, with 4,790.

That’s more than the three California schools on the list – California UC Berkeley, UCLA and Stanford University – combined.

“There’s a reason the University of Waterloo is also one of the most important sources of talent for Silicon Valley – it’s a school that combines quantity with its incredible quality,” the Waterloo Economic Development Corporation said.