University of Waterloo lab creates 3D model of complex cancers to help test treatments
A University of Waterloo-based team of researchers have created a method for better 3D modelling of complex cancers.
They've combined cutting-edge bio-printing techniques with synthetic structures or microfluidic chips.
In a news release, the university says the method will help researchers better understand tumours with more than one kind of cancer cell, often dispersed in unpredictable patterns.
Traditionally, medical practitioners biopsy a patient's tumour, extract cells and then grow them in a flat petri dish in a lab.
"But a decade ago, repeated treatment failures in human trials made scientists realize that a 2D model does not capture the real tumour structure inside the body," said lead author of the study, Nafiseh Moghimi, in the release.
The team's research addresses this problem by creating a 3D model that not only reflects the complexity of a tumour, but stimulates its surrounding environment.
"We are creating something that is very, very new in Canada. Maybe just a couple of labs are doing something even close to this research," Moghimi said.
The research took place under the supervision of applied mathematics professor Mohammad Kohandel.
The team created tiny structures etched with channels that mimic blood flow and other fluids that surround a tumour. Then they grew multiple types of cancer cells and suspended the structures in bioink, which keeps them alive. Finally, they used a device that resembles a 3D printer, but for organic material, to layer the different types of cancer cells onto the prepared microfluidic chips.
This gave scientists a living three-dimensional model of complex cancers that they can use to test different modes of treatment like various chemotherapy drugs.
The team is particularly interested in creating complex models of breast cancer. After skin cancer, they say breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women.
The researchers say it is especially challenging to treat because it appears as complex tumours when it metastasizes. Relying on the cells from one or two biopsies to accurately represent an entire tumour can lead to ineffective treatment plans.
To read the full study click here.
