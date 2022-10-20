University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack

The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”

No further details have been released about the type of data that was accessed.

The school said in a media release it is “conducting a thorough review of the affected data on a priority basis.”

It also added they “will be in direct contact with anyone whose personal information may have been involved to notify them and provide any recommended actions.”

The university said that the school’s “IT systems are largely operational” and they continue to work with law enforcement, government and regulatory bodies, as well as external experts.

The university is advising students to contact them by email if they have questions or concerns.