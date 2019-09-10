

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Ten local research projects at the University of Guelph will be getting millions of dollars from the province.

Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner and Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris Jr. announced Tuesday afternoon on campus that $2,518,825 in Ontario government investments will be given to the projects.

“It is truly an honour to recognize and support the fantastic research being done here,” said Harris. “Today’s investment will help researchers, some at the beginning of their careers, innovate in their fields of study and strengthen our economy.”

The funded research includes projects focused on industry, the environment, and medical sciences.

The research projects were selected through a peer review process.