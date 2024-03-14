University of Guelph offering alcohol recovery room for St. Patrick's Day weekend

As Waterloo prepare for St. Patrick's Day street parties, the University of Guelph is offering a campus alcohol recovery room over the weekend.

The goal of the room is to help reduce any potential strain on the local hospital.

The room will be open from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

While there will be no street closures at U of G, but additional police officers will be in the area of the campus.

The university has a neighbourhood cleanup planned for Monday if necessary.

The recovery room was also offered Halloween weekend of 2023.