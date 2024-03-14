KITCHENER
Kitchener

University of Guelph offering alcohol recovery room for St. Patrick's Day weekend

The sign outside the University of Guelph. The sign outside the University of Guelph.
Share

As Waterloo prepare for St. Patrick's Day street parties, the University of Guelph is offering a campus alcohol recovery room over the weekend.

The goal of the room is to help reduce any potential strain on the local hospital.

The room will be open from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

While there will be no street closures at U of G, but additional police officers will be in the area of the campus.

The university has a neighbourhood cleanup planned for Monday if necessary.

The recovery room was also offered Halloween weekend of 2023.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW THIS MORNING

NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today

The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.

Trump launched CIA covert influence operation against China: Reuters exclusive

Two years into office, then-U.S. president Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government, according to former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the highly classified operation.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Windsor

Barrie

Ottawa

Toronto

Calgary

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News