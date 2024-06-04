University of Guelph not being fined $20K for pro-Palestine encampment location, despite original claim
The University of Guelph said it was being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance because a pro-Palestine encampment was obstructing the evacuation pathway from a campus building.
But it seems no fines have actually been handed out.
“The university has not received any fines to date,” a school spokesperson told CTV News Tuesday afternoon.
In an email to CTV News, Guelph Fire Chief Brian Arnold confirmed the university could face up to $20,000 per day for failure to comply with an inspection order.
It comes after an update was posted to the university’s website on Monday, indicating an assessment by Guelph Fire Services, as well as its Physical Resources and Campus Safety, found that some of the tents set up near Reynolds Walk are blocking the evacuation pathway from Zavitz Hall.
“This creates an unsafe situation for people exiting the building in the event of a fire and impedes the ability of firefighters to respond,” the update read.
Guelph Fire issued orders for obstructions to be cleared by moving the tents and personal belongings off the walkway immediately beside Zavitz Hall with a deadline of midnight on May 31.
According to the university, Physical Resources, the Campus Safety Office, University administration and Guelph Fire warned members of the encampment on May 30,May 31 and June 2.
“We were hopeful that members of the encampment would voluntarily comply with the requirements to relocate in the interests of safety of those using Zavitz, however, as of this morning members of the encampment have not moved all the tents and personal belongings that are obstructing the evacuation pathway,” the university said.
Until the encampment is in compliance, the university said they have closed access to the hall to reduce risks to the community.
The university also said they are working with faculty and staff whose roles have been disrupted by the closure and will be installing additional security cameras in the area around the encampment.
“This information has been communicated with members of the encampment. We are disappointed that the situation has devolved in this way and that disruptions to the operations of the university continue as a result of the encampment,” the university said.
Encampment responds
In a media release issued on Tuesday, students at the encampment, which they are calling the People’s Plaza for Palestine, announced they will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to address the fire safety inspection order, update their negotiations and share what they say are new findings on the university’s investments.
“The People’s Plaza for Palestine remains steadfast in our demands for divestment and will settle for nothing less than a commitment to divestment,” the release read.
U of G’s proposals in response to requests
University administration said they have had three face-to-face meetings with the group representing the encampment and discussed the university’s proposals in response to their requests last week.
In response to the group’s request, U of G said they are committed to ongoing disclosure of its investments to community members. The first disclosure will be made before the end of the year which they say is dependent on the encampment being disbanded.
In response, theschool said they received a petition from the group prior to the establishment of the encampment requesting divestment.
“This petition immediately triggered the Board of Governors process to review the concerns and make recommendations regarding the management of the endowment portfolio in accordance with the University of Guelph’s Special Action Policy,” the university said.
They added that there have been discussions about establishing a scholarship or bursary program for students displaced by conflict, as well as enhancing anti-racism training and education for students, staff and faculty.
